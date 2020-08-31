GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices rise 11.1 cents to $1.88/g average

FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy.com, Amarillo gas prices have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.75/g today while the most expensive is $1.96/g, a difference of 21.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.51/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22/g today. The national average is up 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

