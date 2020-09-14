GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices fall 3.7 per gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.79/g today, that according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.62/g while the most expensive is $2.09/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country. In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally.”

