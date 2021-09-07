GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices fall 0.4 cents, average $2.78 / gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Following the Labor Day weekend, GasBuddy price reports noted that Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents in the past week, for an average of $2.78 / gallon Tuesday morning. Compared to a month ago the gas prices in Amarillo are unchanged, and stand 94.9 cents / gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the GasBuddy data, Amarillo’s cheapest station was priced at $2.78 / gallon Tuesday morning while the most expensive was $2.99 / gallon, a difference of 31 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas was noted at $2.42 / gallon, while the highest was $3.59 / gallon, a difference of $1.17.

Nationally, the average gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.17 / gallon, the national average being down 1.6 cents from last month and 96.4 cents higher than last year.

Gas prices near Amarillo include:

Lubbock – $2.74/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

– $2.74/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g. Midland Odessa – $2.92/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

– $2.92/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g. Oklahoma– $2.86/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/g.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”