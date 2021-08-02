Gas Tracker: Amarillo gas prices fall slightly, average $2.74/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over the last week, GasBuddy said its daily survey showed Amarillo’s gas prices fell 1.2 cents per gallon, bringing the average to around $2.74 / gallon at the beginning of August.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, and 98.8 cents per gallon higher than last year. The cheapest price in the area was reported at $2.66 / gallon while the most expensive was $2.99/ gallon, a difference of 33 cents. In the state of Texas, the lowest price is $2.49 / gallon, a full dollar below the most expensive at $3.49 / gallon.

Nationally, despite prices falling slightly in Amarillo, GasBuddy said the price of gas has risen an average of 1.7 cents in the last week for an average of $3.16 / gallon. This is up 3.8 cents from last month, and 98.2 cents higher than last year.

Nearby Amarillo, GasBuddy noted prices at:

Lubbock – $2.75 / gallon, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

$2.75 / gallon, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g. Midland-Odessa – $3.00/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/g.

$3.00/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/g. Oklahoma – $2.87/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”