Gas Tracker: Amarillo gas prices fall 1.2 cents, average $2.76 / gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, gas prices in Amarillo have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.76/gallon at the start of the work week. This average was noted as 2.5 cents per gallon lower than last month, and 98.9 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, was priced at $2.65/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of 34 cents per gallon. In the state of Texas, the lowest price was noted at $2.49/gallon while the highest is $3.99/gallon, a difference of $1.50.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today, coming from the GasBuddy report. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Gas prices nearby:

Lubbock- $2.78/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.78/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.94/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Oklahoma- $2.86/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

“As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.”