AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, gas prices will fluctuate heading into Labor Day Weekend. Crude prices also jumped up following Hurricane Idalia. However, on average, Amarillo still had some of the least expensive gas in Texas approaching the end of the week.

AAA Texas stated that the average cost for gas in Texas was $3.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Thursday. The price is two cents less than last week’s price, however it is six cents more per gallon compared to the same time last year. They also said that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.82, which is two cents less compared to this day last week, and two cents less than the price per gallon at the same time last year.

Though the statewide gas price average is down, officials with AAA Texas said that it has increased slightly over the last three days. This suggested that price fluctuations remain a possibility through the holiday weekend.

“Demand for fuel remains strong which could cause prices to further increase over the holiday. AAA Travel bookings are four percent higher compared to Labor Day 2022 and Hurricane Idalia also put upward pressure on fuel prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, “While gas prices have increased slightly in the last few days, holiday travelers will see pump prices fairly close to where they were a year ago.”

Below is a list of Texas cities with the least expensive gas price averages:

$3.27 San Angelo

$3.32 Abilene

$3.33 Wichita Falls

$3.34 Victoria

$3.35 Amarillo

Below is a list of Texas cities with the highest gas price averages:

$3.93 El Paso

$3.48 Texarkana

$3.48 College Station-Bryan

$3.46 Longview

$3.44 Midland

AAA Texas mentioned that two main factors that could cause gas prices to increase in the days ahead are busy holiday travel and Hurricane Idalia. AAA Travel domestic bookings reported that they were four percent higher for the holiday over the last year. Supplies for fuel have remained healthy, but have dropped week to week.

Prior to the holiday weekend, AAA Texas stated that Hurricane Idalia caused three refineries to temporarily shut down along the gulf coast. Often times when a hurricane impacts oil and gas operations, there can be brief spikes in pump prices in part due to the rise in costs of crude oil. Once the market settles and supply and demand rebalances, prices typically come down after a couple of weeks.

According to AAA Texas, drivers in Texas are paying the fourth lowest gas price average in the country.

Below is a list of the top 10 lowest state gas price averages:

$3.30 Mississippi

$3.38 Louisiana

$3.41 Arkansas

$3.42 Texas

$3.43 Alabama

$3.44 Tennessee

$3.49 Missouri

$3.50 South Carolina

$3.50 Kentucky

$3.51 Oklahoma

Below is a list of the top 10 highest state gas price averages:

$5.30 California

$5.10 Washington

$4.79 Hawaii

$4.76 Oregon

$4.62 Alaska

$4.51 Nevada

$4.32 Arizona

$4.32 Utah

$4.16 Idaho

$4.06 Illinois