Gas prices in Amarillo take a dip

Gas prices at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., (AP file/Nam Y. Huh)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It looks like we will finally see some reprieve at the pump as gas prices in Amarillo take a dip.

According to GasBuddy.com the average in the city is sitting at 2.74/g.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.64/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 25.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.47/g while the highest is $3.58/g, a difference of $1.11/g.

That is 4 cents lower than last week but still 94 cents a gallon higher than they were a year ago.

The average gas prices nationally has fallen 3 cents a gallon in the last week sitting at an average of 3.14/g.

Down in Lubbock the average is 2.73/g a 4 cent drop from last week’s average.

