Gas Prices in Amarillo Fall to $2.44/g Average
Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.81/g, according to GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices on October 29 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:
- $2.28/g in 2017,
- $1.98/g in 2016,
- $1.90/g in 2015,
- $2.81/g in 2014 and
- $3.07/g in 2013.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
The national average has dropped 6.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 35.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate:
- Lubbock- $2.52/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.99/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.54/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.
