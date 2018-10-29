Gas Tracker

Gas Prices in Amarillo Fall to $2.44/g Average

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 08:17 AM CDT

Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.81/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on October 29 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:

  • $2.28/g in 2017,
  • $1.98/g in 2016,
  • $1.90/g in 2015,
  • $2.81/g in 2014 and
  • $3.07/g in 2013. 


Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has dropped 6.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 35.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate:

  • Lubbock- $2.52/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.
  • Midland Odessa- $2.99/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.
  • Oklahoma- $2.54/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.
     

