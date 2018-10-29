Gas Prices in Amarillo Fall to $2.44/g Average

Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.81/g, according to GasBuddy.



Average gasoline prices on October 29 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.28/g in 2017,

$1.98/g in 2016,

$1.90/g in 2015,

$2.81/g in 2014 and

$3.07/g in 2013.



Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has dropped 6.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 35.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate: