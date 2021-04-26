Gas prices falling slightly on High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices are falling slightly on the High Plains.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Amarillo is $2.48 falling two cents in the past week.

Lubbock’s average fell to $2.58.

The national average sits at $2.87.

This all according to gasbuddy.com.

