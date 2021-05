AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices falling slightly on the High Plains.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Amarillo is $2.57/g, dropping nearly two cents in the last week according to GasBuddy’s survey of 147 stations in Amarillo.

Lubbock’s average fell to $2.66/g, down 1 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average sits at $3.02/g falling 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

This all according to gasbuddy.com.