Gas prices down

(NBC NEWS) — Good news if you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, gas prices are down.

According to the ‘Lundberg Survey’ the national average is $2.66 a gallon.

That’s down four cents in the last two weeks.

Analyst Trilby Lundberg says the drop is likely due to an increase in supply now that several refinery repair projects are done.

Demand goes down this time of year, with fewer daylight hours and holidays reducing the number of commuters so Lundberg says to expect the price to go down a little bit more.

