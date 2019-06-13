Gas prices could fall below $2 a gallon

Good news for your summer travel plans.

Experts are forecasting a huge drop in gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas currently stands at $2.72 a gallon.

That's 17-cents lower than this year's high in early May.

Gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now.

One analyst says US drivers could be paying less than $2.50 for a gallon in the next few months.

He predicts the national average could drop even more to around $2.25.

If that happens, the analyst says nearly half the nation's gas stations would probably be selling gas for less than two dollars a gallon.