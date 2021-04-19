Gas prices climbing in the High Plains

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas Prices are climbing in the High Plains.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Amarillo is $2.50 rising six cents in the past week.

Lubbock saw their average fall one cent to $2.57.

The national average sits at $2.85.

This is all according to gasbuddy.com.