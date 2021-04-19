AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas Prices are climbing in the High Plains.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Amarillo is $2.50 rising six cents in the past week.
Lubbock saw their average fall one cent to $2.57.
The national average sits at $2.85.
This is all according to gasbuddy.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gas prices climbing in the High Plains
- McDonald’s BTS meal has new sauces inspired by South Korean recipes
- New Jersey adds ‘X’ gender option on driver’s licenses and IDs
- Bills establishing public law schools in 2 ‘underserved’ border regions clear Texas House
- June Jazz returns to in-person performance with five concerts