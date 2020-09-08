Gas prices are falling again here on the High Plains.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy.com, Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.80/g today

Gas prices in Amarillo are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 29.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $1.93/g, a difference of 24.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21/g today. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $1.82/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.03/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.08/g.

Oklahoma- $1.87/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.90/g.

