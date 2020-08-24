Gas Buddy: Amarillo’s average gas price remains around $1.75/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas Buddy is reporting Amarillo gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.75/g.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.64/g today while the most expensive is $1.99/g, a difference of 35.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

