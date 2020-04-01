Coronavirus and gas prices

ARLINGTON, VA (NBC NEWS) — It’s too bad we’re not doing much driving these days because a gallon of regular gas is under two dollars right now.
That’s the cheapest it’s been in four years. Another effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
The national average for regular unleaded is around $1.99/gallon.
AAA says demand is low and supply is high across the US due to “stay at home” orders.
AAA also gave some tips on how to keep your car in good shape even if you aren’t planning on driving it much due to “stay-at-home” orders and COVID-19.
AAA expects gas prices to continue to decrease.
We could see the national average drop as low as $1.75/g in the next four weeks.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- White House Warning: 240,000 Coronavirus Deaths Possible
- Guy Fieri offering $500 grants for restaurant workers
- Watch out for ‘Zoom Bombing’
- APD: Wreck causing delays on westbound service road on the 6600 block of I-40 East; TRAFFIC on I-40 not affected
- Alcohol sales up