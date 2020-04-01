Coronavirus and gas prices

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is under $2 the cheapest in four years due to the COVID-19 impact on the global economy.

ARLINGTON, VA (NBC NEWS) — It’s too bad we’re not doing much driving these days because a gallon of regular gas is under two dollars right now.

That’s the cheapest it’s been in four years. Another effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national average for regular unleaded is around $1.99/gallon.

AAA says demand is low and supply is high across the US due to “stay at home” orders.

AAA also gave some tips on how to keep your car in good shape even if you aren’t planning on driving it much due to “stay-at-home” orders and COVID-19.

AAA expects gas prices to continue to decrease.

We could see the national average drop as low as $1.75/g in the next four weeks.

