AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Circle K, the company will host a fuel sale on Friday in which it will offer 40 cents off per gallon, with those in its membership program able to save up to 65 cents off per gallon in the same time frame.

Circle K said that the sale comes as it expands its Inner Circle free membership program to more than 345 locations across Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. The company said the sale will be active on Friday at participating locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of its Fuel Day “Pop Up” event.

During the time of the sale, said the company, new Inner Circle members will be able to add that discount to the introductory offer of 25 cents per gallon off on their first five fuel-ups.

“We are always looking for ways to show our customers our appreciation and make their lives a little easier every day. With Inner Circle, we can reward customer’s loyalty and combine the convenience and savings they already love by using the Circle K app,” said Mark Tate, VP, Operations, Rocky Mountain Business Unit at Circle K. “We’re especially excited to make our Inner Circle launch even sweeter for our customers with this Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up’.”

Inner Circle will be available in nearly 3,000 of the company’s 7,000 US locations by the end of the year, said Circle K officials. As found on the Circle K Store Locator map, the High Plains area has multiple locations around Amarillo, Canyon, and Tucumcari.

This sale comes as the Amarillo area saw a 9-cent average drop in gas prices in the last week, with many gas stations in the region reaching prices under $3 for the first time since May. There was also the recent shift in mid-September across the country for companies to start offering “winter blend” gas, which tends to be cheaper than gas sold during the other half of the year due to its higher butane content.