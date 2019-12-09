Amarillo’s average gas prices drop to $2.17/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 78 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.88/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.71/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.78/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.21/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today.

The national average is down 6.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.17/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.41/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

Oklahoma- $2.21/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.25/g.

