Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.17/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 33.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.97/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.69/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.64/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.55/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.13/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.14/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.41/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.40/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.21/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.21/g.