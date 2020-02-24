Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.10/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.04/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.87/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $99.90/g, a difference of $98.15/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47/g today. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.09/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.04/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.35/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

Oklahoma- $2.17/g, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g.

More from MyHighPlains.com: