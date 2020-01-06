Amarillo’s average gas price remains under $2.20/g

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: