Amarillo’s average gas price remains under $2.20/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.10/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.18/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.17/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.45/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.24/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.