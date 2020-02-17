Amarillo’s average gas price jumps to $2.06/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices jump 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.91/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $100.60/g, a difference of $98.89/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.07/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.06/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.25/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.28/g.

Oklahoma- $2.11/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

