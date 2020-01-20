Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.14/g

FILE – In this July 26, 2013, file photo, a motorist fills up with gasoline containing ethanol in Des Moines. The Trump administration says Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, it plans to implement new rules that will increase demand for ethanol, reversing a decline caused by exemptions given to oil refineries. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.74/g, a difference of $3.85/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

