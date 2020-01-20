Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.14/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.74/g, a difference of $3.85/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.17/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.39/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.21/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.25/g.