Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.09/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.88/g while the highest is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.07/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.11/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.16/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.17/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.39/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.40/g.

Oklahoma- $2.21/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

