Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.06/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.88/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.86/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.33/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.23/g while the most expensive is $104.90/g, a difference of $103.67/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g today. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.10/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.14/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.32/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.37/g.

Oklahoma- $2.14/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.

