Amarillo’s average gas price fall 11 cents to $2.39/g

Amarillo gas prices have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 15.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.24/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.32/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.22/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.44/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.60/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.66/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.47/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.