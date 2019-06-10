Amarillo’s average gas price fall 11 cents to $2.39/g

FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Amarillo gas prices have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 15.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.24/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.32/g, a difference of $1.34/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.22/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



