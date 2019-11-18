Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $2.24/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.90/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.29/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today.

The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: