Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $2.22/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.22/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.07/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.95/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.91/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.58/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.25/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.27/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.34/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.35/g.

Oklahoma- $2.27/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.29/g.