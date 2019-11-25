Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $2.19/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices in Amarillo have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon over the last week.

That makes the average $2.19/g today, that according to GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.05/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.