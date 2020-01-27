Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $2.10/g

FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.94/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.88/g while the highest is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.07/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.87/g while the most expensive is $107.90/g, a difference of $106.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.15/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.16/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.38/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

Oklahoma- $2.20/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.22/g.

