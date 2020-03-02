Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $2.05/g

AMARILLO, Texas (GAS BUDDY) — Amarillo gas prices nearly six cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.86/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.87/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.69/g while the most expensive is $4.89/g, a difference of $3.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.41/g today. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.05/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.23/g, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.

Oklahoma- $2.14/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.