Amarillo weekly gas price update, Jan. 25

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo a customer prepares to make his selection among the various offerings at the gasoline pump in Richland, Miss. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, […]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy, “Amarillo gas prices have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are 20.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.87/g today while the most expensive is $2.25/g, a difference of 38.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.74/g while the highest is $2.81/g, a difference of $1.07/g.

The national average price of gasoline according to this report has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g today. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum. When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week’s gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.”