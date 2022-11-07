AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices rose 6.9 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.18/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.06/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.24/gallon, a difference of 18 cents. The lowest price in Texas was $2.54/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.95.

Nationally, gas prices rose 6.2 cents over the last week to an average of $3.78/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the price of diesel also rose 3.4 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.32/gallon.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.11/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

$3.11/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.11/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.23/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/gallon.

$3.23/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.28/gallon, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”