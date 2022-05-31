AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo have risen 20.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.19 a gallon.

According to a Gas Buddy survey of 147 stations in Amarillo, the cheapest station was priced at $3.95 a gallon, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.29 a gallon.

Officials with GasBuddy said in the release that the increase in prices are due to a “large decline in refining capacity” as well as “continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks.”

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “…Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a hold out, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order… Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”

According to GasBuddy data from 11 million weekly price reports over 150,00 gas stations, the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.60 a gallon. The national average is up 42.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon from a year ago.