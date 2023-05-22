(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo shot up by 13.4 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.12/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 86.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.07/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19/gallon, a difference of 12 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.45/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.72.

Nationally, the average price of gas remained unchanged in the last week, staying at $3.51/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as 14.7 cents down from a month ago and 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell nationally by about 3.2 cents to stand at a $3.94/gallon average on Monday.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.00/gallon, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.03/gallon, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.13/gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon.

“In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”