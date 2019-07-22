Amarillo gas prices stay around $2.38/g average

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.28/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.25/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.06/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/g today. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

