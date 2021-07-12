Amarillo gas prices rise, average $2.70/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70/gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations in Amarillo.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 6.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 92.2 center/gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

GasBuddy Price reports details the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.61/gallon today, June 12, while the most expensive is $2.99/gallon which is a difference of 38.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.49/gallon, while the highest is $3.51/gallon which is a difference of $1.02/gallon.



Additionally, the reports state the national average price of gas has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week with an average of $3.13/gallon today. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include the following:

Lubbock: $2.74/gallon, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/gallon.

Midland Odessa: $3.02/gallon, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

Oklahoma: $2.85/gallon, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82/gallon.

Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan stated, “While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week.”

De Haan continued, “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”