AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 9.8 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.07/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 61.7 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.92/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19/gallon, a difference of 27 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.57/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.60.

Nationally, gas prices rose 8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.44/gallon on Monday. That national average was recorded as up 7.1 cents from a month ago and 87.7 cents lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.02/gallon, up 14.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.11/gallon, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.96/gallon, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/gallon.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”