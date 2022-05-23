AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy report, Amarillo gas prices rose 9.1 in the last week to reach an average of $3.98/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 29.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.41/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel also rose 22.6 cents in the last week to reach $5.51/gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Amarillo set prices to $3.93/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon, a difference of 6 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $3.37/gallon while the highest was $5.20/gallon, a difference of $1.83.

Nationally, gas prices rose 11 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $4.57/gallon. That national average was noted as 45.4 cents up from a month ago and $1.55/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.99/gallon, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.96/gallon.

$3.99/gallon, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.96/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.20/gallon, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/gallon.

$4.20/gallon, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.99/gallon, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.96/gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depend on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”