AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area rose by 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.48/gallon on Monday. Those prices were reported as 31.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.34/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.51/gallon, a difference of 17 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.91/gallon while the highest was $4.40/gallon, a difference of $1.49.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.79/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 14.9 cents in the last week to stand at around $4.14/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.40/gallon, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/gallon.

$3.40/gallon, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.40/gallon, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/gallon.

$3.40/gallon, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.53/gallon, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/gallon.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”