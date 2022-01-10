Amarillo gas prices rise 7.6 cents, average $2.80/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the beginning of the workweek, and a new school semester for many across the High Plains, GasBuddy said drivers likely saw a jump in gas prices Monday morning. After rising 7.6 cents in the last week, surveys showed the average price of gas in Amarillo to be $2.80/gallon on Jan. 10, 9.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 83.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the GasBuddy reports, Amarillo’s cheapest station was priced at $2.71/gallon while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas was noted at $2.45/gallon while the highest was $3.99/gallon, a difference of $1.54.

Nationally, gas prices rose 2.3 cents in the last week for an average of $3.29/gallon Monday morning. That national average, according to GasBuddy, was down 5.5 cents from a month ago and 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas prices nearby Amarillo, according to GasBuddy:

Lubbock- $2.80/gallon, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/gallon.

$3.02/gallon, unchanged from last week's $3.02/gallon.

$3.02/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.88/gallon, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/gallon.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil-producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”