AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area rose 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.67/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.54/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79/gallon, a difference of 25 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.59/gallon while the highest was $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.80.

The national average price of gasoline rose 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, said GasBuddy, averaging $3.83/gallon on Monday. The national average was reported to be down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and 19.9 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 9.9 cents in the last week to stand at $4.53/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.55/gallon, up 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.42/gallon, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.71/gallon, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/gallon.

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”