AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.12/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 34.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 24.1 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s latest price reports identified the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.59/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.21/gallon, a difference of 62 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.88.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.49/gallon on Monday. That national average was reported as up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the price of diesel also rose an average of 5.4 cents in the last week to reach $4.65/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.05/gallon, up 9.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/gallon.

$3.05/gallon, up 9.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.21/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/gallon.

$3.21/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.13/gallon, up 10.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”