AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent release from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area rose 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.19/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 60 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.12/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.22/gallon, a difference of 10 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.45/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.72.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 2.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.55/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 78 cents lower than a year ago. The national price of diesel rose 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.83/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.14/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon.

$3.14/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.08/gallon, up 12.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon.

$3.08/gallon, up 12.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.20/gallon, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”