Amarillo gas prices rise 5.2 cents ahead of Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, Amarillo gas prices rose 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week for an average of $2.72/gallon Monday morning. Amarillo prices were noted as 11.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 86.9 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports showed that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at$2.56/gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 43 cents. The lowest price in Texas was $2.35/gallon, while the highest was $3.89/gallon, a difference of $1.54.

Nationally, gas prices fell 2.9 cents per gallon over the last week for an average of $3.30/gallon Monday. The national average was down 11.1 cents from a month ago, and $1.09 higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo reported prices for Monday;

Lubbock- $2.76/gallon, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/gallon.

$2.76/gallon, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.03/gallon, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon.

$3.03/gallon, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.86/gallon, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.85/gallon.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There’s a rising likelihood that we won’t see gas prices rising for the rest of the year- with one caveat- gas prices in the Great Lakes states have plummeted by 30 to 50 cents in some areas, and stations in those areas may raise prices slightly should oil prices slow their decline. Aside from those areas, declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021.”