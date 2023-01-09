AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose by 4.3 cents over the last week to reach an average of $2.87/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 6.8 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.71/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.95/gallon, a difference of 24 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.88.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose about 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.25/gallon. That average was unchanged from a month ago and 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.81/gallon, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.02/gallon, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.88/gallon, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.80/gallon.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”