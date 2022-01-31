AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s daily report, gas prices in Amarillo rose 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $2.88/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were 16.2 cents higher than a month ago, and 85.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Reports from GasBuddy also noted the cheapest prices in Amarillo to be around $2.59/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas Sunday was $2.34/gallon, while the highest was $3.79/gallon, a difference of $1.45.

Nationally, the average price of gas was reported to have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.34/gallon, up 6.8 cents from a month ago and 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo were also reported:

Lubbock- $2.90/gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon.

$2.90/gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.08/gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/gallon.

$3.08/gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.99/gallon, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/gallon.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”