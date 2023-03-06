AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo rose 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.97/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 5.7 cents lower than a month ago and 60.9 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy recorded that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.83/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29/gallon, a difference of 46 cents. In Texas, the lowest price on Sunday was recorded at $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.88.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.36/gallon on Monday. That average was noted as down 6.5 cents from a month ago and 69.3 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel also fell over the last week by about 4.6 cents to stand at $4.34/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.88/gallon, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon.

$2.88/gallon, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.98/gallon, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/gallon.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”