AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent release from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area rose 21.1 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.40/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.29/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.85/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.44.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 16.5 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.72/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 45.6 cents lower than a year ago. The national price of diesel rose 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.99/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.32/gallon, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon.

$3.32/gallon, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.39/gallon, up 30.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon.

$3.39/gallon, up 30.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.42/gallon, up 21.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/gallon.

“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world. Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing. However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”