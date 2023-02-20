AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo rose 2.3 cents over the last week to reach $2.98/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 5.2 cents lower than a month ago and 6.1 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.86/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29/gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was recorded at $2.55/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.62.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week with an average of $3.37/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 2.7 cents from a month ago and 14.5 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents in the last week to average at around $4.45/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.96/gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/gallon.

“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, ” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”